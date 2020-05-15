3rd Circ. Says Market Survey Solicitations Can Violate TCPA

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A divided Third Circuit panel handed down a precedential ruling on Friday finding that unwanted faxes soliciting to buy products or services, rather than to sell them, could be considered violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that faxes seeking out doctors to participate in market research surveys in exchange for monetary compensation should be considered unwanted solicitations because they were clearly commercial in nature even if they weren't offering anything for sale. "We do not doubt that a recipient of a fax offering to buy goods or services from the recipient would consider the fax...

