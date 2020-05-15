Ex-Cantor Fitzgerald Worker Says Leave Policy Hurts Dads

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A former Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. employee has accused the financial services firm of sacking him after he questioned a company parental leave policy he said was biased against him as a man because it limited how much time he could take off to care for his newborn. Eric Wenzel, who had been co-leader of Cantor Fitzgerald's equity options desk, sued the company on Thursday, claiming it flouted the Family and Medical Leave Act, the New York State Human Rights Law and the New York City Human Rights Law. While Cantor Fitzgerald had a policy allowing employees to take two weeks...

