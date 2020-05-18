Caribou Coffee, Others Ink $5.8M Deal In Data Breach Action

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Caribou Coffee Company Inc. and other coffee chains have agreed to pay $5.8 million to end a suit from a proposed class of banks and credit unions claiming a data breach, announced by the coffee chain in 2018, exposed sensitive information of their clients, the financial institutions said in Minnesota federal court Monday. In addition to the cash payment, the coffee and bagel shops allegedly impacted by the breach have agreed to carry out a slew of data security measures over a two-year period. Those shops include not only Caribou, but also companies that fall under JAB Holding Co. such as...

