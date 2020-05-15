Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ubisoft Accuses Google, Apple Of Selling Infringing Game

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Ubisoft Inc. hit Google, Apple and Alibaba Group's game developer with a copyright infringement lawsuit in California federal court Friday, demanding that they stop making and selling an unauthorized copycat version of its top-selling video game "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege."

In a 43-page complaint, the French game maker accuses Alibaba's Ejoy.com Ltd., which is based in Hong Kong and does business as Qookka Games, of willfully infringing its popular R6S video game by making a "clone" version of it called "Area 52" or AF2.

"That AF2 is a near carbon copy of R6S cannot seriously be disputed," the complaint says....

