Hurricane Protection Straps Suit Blown Out Of Court

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate court dismissed a lawsuit against a company accused of not adequately telling consumers that its structural support straps designed to fortify homes against natural disasters such as hurricanes allegedly rust and corrode too quickly. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson on Friday dismissed the amended complaint against Simpson Strong-Tie Co. Inc. and Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. brought by a putative class of homeowners accusing the company of making and selling steel straps advertised to help buildings withstand hurricane-force winds but allegedly fail too soon. Among other things, Judge Hixson said Florida homeowners Cary and Terri Cooper, Fernandina Beach...

