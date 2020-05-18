FAA Defends Grounding Of Abandoned Newark Flight Slots

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has defended its decision to shelve Southwest Airlines' recently relinquished peak flight slots at Newark Airport as a "cautious and reasoned" strategy for reducing congestion at the busy facility. In a D.C. Circuit challenge launched by Spirit Airlines — which wanted to snap up Southwest's 16 peak spots for itself — the agency fired off its first brief Friday, arguing that temporarily keeping those flights on the tarmac will help the FAA get a clearer picture of the effect that Southwest's departure will have on the delays that plague New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport. The FAA insisted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS