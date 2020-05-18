Ex-Theranos Exec Wants April 2021 Trial And His Passport

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Theranos' former chief operating officer has asked a California federal judge to set an April 2021 criminal jury trial over fraud charges and to allow him to renew his expired passport and visa so he can visit his sick mother in India. In a Thursday joint status report, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani and federal prosecutors proposed a revised trial schedule in which jury selection would begin on April 13, 2021, and opening arguments would start a week later, on April 20. In a stipulation and proposed order filed Friday, Balwani also asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to allow pretrial services to...

