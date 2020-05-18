Mylan Pushes For Mediation In EpiPen Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Mylan has urged a Kansas federal judge to compel a pharmacy operator to mediate its proposed class action over the price of emergency allergy medication EpiPen, saying the company is bound by a contract that requires it to enter mediation before filing a suit. Mylan, which sells EpiPen, argued in a Friday motion that KPH Healthcare Services Inc. has no independent claims against it or Pfizer, which makes the medication. The motion contends that the retail and online pharmacy operator filed its February complaint as an assignee of McKesson Corp., which purchased EpiPen and other products from Mylan, and is bound...

