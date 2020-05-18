Mylan Says EpiPen Antitrust Suit Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Mylan Inc. has urged a Kansas federal judge to force a pharmacy operator to arbitrate its proposed price-fixing class action because the company is not a direct purchaser of its EpiPen products and did not claim to have bought the emergency allergy medication from Mylan or Pfizer. Mylan, which sells EpiPen, argued in a Friday motion that KPH Healthcare Services Inc. has no independent claims against it or Pfizer, which makes the medication. The motion contends that the retail and online pharmacy operator filed its February complaint as an assignee of McKesson Corp., which purchased EpiPen and other products from Mylan,...

