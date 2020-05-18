Landlord Claims Insurance Company Didn't Pay Up After Fire

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A landlord accused the insurance company that covered three of its Los Angeles properties of allegedly breaching their contract and failing to pay for lost income after a fire destroyed one of its buildings, according to a complaint filed Friday. GE Realprop LP's owners, 90-year-old George Kalman and wife, Eleanor Kalman, 86, sued Seneca Insurance Co. because it allegedly didn't compensate the couple for lost rent or rebuilding costs after a fire swept through their commercial building and tenants were forced to vacate. The couple claimed that as of May 2020, the insurance company allegedly owes them $250,000 in lost rent...

