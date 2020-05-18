High Court Punts On Leagues' Sports Betting Bond Row

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case by the NCAA and major professional sports leagues challenging a ruling that allows a New Jersey racetrack to continue its pursuit of $150 million in damages stemming from the leagues' unsuccessful effort to block sports betting. The NCAA, National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball had asked the justices to reverse a Third Circuit ruling that found the operator of Monmouth Park racetrack could seek to collect a $3.4 million bond the leagues posted when they sued to stop sports betting in New Jersey....

