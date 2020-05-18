High Court Won't Review Santa Monica Rental Limits Law

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Santa Monica ordinance restricting certain short-term rentals aimed at companies like Airbnb and HomeAway, leaving intact a Ninth Circuit decision finding the law doesn't violate the Constitution's commerce clause. The order is the end of Santa Monica resident Arlene Rosenblatt's legal challenge to the 2015 ordinance, which bans leasing an entire residential property on a short-term basis but allows home-sharing rentals of a private room while the host is present in the home. The case was among the Supreme Court's weekly list of cases it refused to hear, and it did...

