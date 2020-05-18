Surgical Tech Students Want To Band Together In Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Former surgical technician students urged the New Jersey state appeals court Monday to certify long-running class claims that the shuttered Star Career Academy misrepresented their career prospects, arguing that a single suit would streamline the litigation. During an oral argument in the case's second round before the Appellate Division, an attorney for Shirley Polanco and her classmates told a three-judge panel to undo a state court judge's denial of their certification bid. To individually litigate the claims of all 1,100 members of the proposed class doesn't make sense, Thomas More Marrone told a three-judge panel. "There's no reason to put hundreds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS