DOD Says Sierra Club Can't Use HQ To Set Foam Suit Venue

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense wants a suit alleging improprieties with contracts for disposal of firefighting foam booted from California federal court, arguing plaintiff Sierra Club's California headquarters can't be the basis for venue when the foam was disposed of many states away. The Sierra Club and other nonprofit groups contend the government didn't run a proper environmental review before awarding contracts for the disposal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — dubbed "forever chemicals." The contracts authorized burning the firefighting foam in more than a dozen states in the Midwest and western U.S., and the DOD says there's no tie to...

