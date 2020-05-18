Justices Won't Nix 'Dangerous' Fee Award Against Patent Co.

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up an appeal by a patent licensing company founded by former WilmerHale and Kirkland & Ellis LLP partners over attorney fees it was slapped with after a failed patent lawsuit. The high court denied a petition for writ of certiorari filed in March by Blackbird Tech LLC, in which it argued that the Federal Circuit misapplied the justices' 2014 Octane Fitness decision when it agreed with a lower court that the patent licensing company was responsible for $363,000 in attorney fees for filing a frivolous patent suit. The Octane Fitness ruling loosened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS