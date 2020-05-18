Supreme Court Exposes Sudan To $4.3B In Punitive Damages

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 10:16 AM EDT) -- Sudan faces an additional $4.3 billion in punitive damages for the 1998 embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that, contrary to its arguments, punitive damages are in fact available for terror attacks before 2008. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that terror victims can seek punitive damages for attacks that took place prior to legislative changes in 2008, exposing Sudan to an additional $4.3 billion in liability for 1998 embassy bombings. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) In an 8-0 vote, the Supreme Court overturned a D.C. Circuit ruling that when Congress changed the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act...

