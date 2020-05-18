Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dr. Reddy's $9M Deal Gets Nod In Quality Control Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday signed off on a $9 million deal in a pension fund's proposed consolidated class action against Dr. Reddy's over claims the pharmaceutical business made misleading statements about quality control issues at manufacturing facilities.

More than a year after a district court judge trimmed the suit, U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Arpert granted a Friday motion from the lead plaintiff, the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, for preliminary approval of the settlement.

Noting the chances of getting nothing if the case kept going, the fund said the agreement "will provide a substantial benefit to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!