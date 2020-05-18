Dr. Reddy's $9M Deal Gets Nod In Quality Control Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday signed off on a $9 million deal in a pension fund's proposed consolidated class action against Dr. Reddy's over claims the pharmaceutical business made misleading statements about quality control issues at manufacturing facilities. More than a year after a district court judge trimmed the suit, U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Arpert granted a Friday motion from the lead plaintiff, the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, for preliminary approval of the settlement. Noting the chances of getting nothing if the case kept going, the fund said the agreement "will provide a substantial benefit to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS