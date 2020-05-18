PG&E Says Fire Victims Overwhelmingly OK Bankruptcy Plan

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said preliminary results Monday indicate that survivors of Northern California wildfires sparked by the utility's equipment overwhelmingly voted to approve its reorganization plan, which includes a $13.5 billion trust for fire victims, clearing one of the final hurdles for it to emerge from bankruptcy. The utility said votes still need to be certified but that the preliminary count indicates that PG&E has the requisite number of impaired wildfire claim holder votes to approve its plan. "PG&E believes that it remains on track for plan confirmation by June 30, 2020, the deadline under A.B. 1054," the utility...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS