Avis Must Face Class Claims Over Rental Charges At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- An Avis Budget Group Inc. unit must face class claims over allegedly unauthorized car rental charges because the company's arbitration clause wasn't on the agreements renters signed when they picked up their vehicles, the Third Circuit affirmed Monday in a precedential ruling. A three-judge panel reasoned that Payless Car Rental Inc.'s arbitration clause appeared on a document separate from the rental agreement for customers who rented cars in the U.S. The court rejected the argument by Payless and Avis that the terms on the separate document, known as the rental jacket, were incorporated into the rental agreement signed by the renters....

