Chicago Hospital's Med Mal Experts Are 'Puppets,' Court Told

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An attorney suing Chicago's Rush University Medical Center for medical malpractice has claimed that the hospital's attorney actually penned medical reports purportedly drafted by two medical experts and is using them as "puppets" to defend the case. The Illinois federal court suit accuses the hospital and medical staff of failing to properly monitor and timely deliver a baby, Jaden Yarbrough, which caused oxygen deprivation and subsequent brain damage, resulting in permanent and severe injuries. The suit was brought by Illinois-based First Midwest Bank, which serves as the guardian of Yarbrough's estate. Two experts retained by the hospital, James W. Collins Jr....

