Full Fed. Circ. Skips 1-Line Orders In Apple, Hearing Aid Cases

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Monday refused to reconsider victories for Apple, Twitter and other tech companies in a dispute over call-routing patents, as well as the Alfred E. Mann Foundation's $268 million infringement win against medical device maker Cochlear Corp. The full appeals court issued nonprecedential orders in separate petitions for en banc review filed by Voip-Pal.com and Cochlear, both of which had called on the court to review its one-line orders backing how the lower courts handled their respective cases without explanation. An attorney for Voip-Pal declined to comment Monday. Counsel for the other parties did not immediately respond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS