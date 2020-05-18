Judge Says Airline 'Exit Fee' Class Should Be Decertified

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Friday recommended decertifying a class of consumers accusing Dutch Caribbean airline Insel Air of charging passengers illegal exit fees before boarding flights from Miami International Airport, saying the airline's bankruptcy has made finding class members impossible. U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres granted plaintiff Hector Saade's request to decertify the class and enter a default judgment in his favor for $80, which is the amount he says he was illegally charged by Insel Air Aruba NV for his flight to Venezuela. In his motion filed last month, Saade said that since the court certified the class...

