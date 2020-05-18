USCIS Says It Doesn't Use Disputed Juvenile Policy

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asked a Washington federal court to toss a proposed class action from young immigrants challenging a policy restricting their eligibility for certain immigration protections, saying it no longer relies on that policy. USCIS said it had already stopped using the Reunification Authority Interpretation guidance after adopting three decisions from its Administrative Appeals Office that said it does not need evidence proving state courts have the ability to return young people petitioning for protection under the Special Immigrant Juvenile Status program to their parents. The SIJS program offers a path to permanent residency for immigrants younger than...

