Senators Slam FCC's Green Light For Ligado 5G Rollout

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- More than 30 U.S. senators, some charged with overseeing the Federal Communications Commission and the Pentagon, have urged the FCC to reconsider its decision allowing Ligado Networks to roll out next-generation wireless services on a swath of spectrum currently used for GPS and other services. The bipartisan group of lawmakers — including Senate Armed Services Chairman James Inhofe, R-Okla., and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the Commerce Committee's ranking member — fired off a letter Friday to all five FCC commissioners calling the order allowing Ligado 5G to operate in the so-called L-band "hurried" and fraught with risk. The letter, which the FCC countered Monday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS