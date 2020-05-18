Medical Monitoring Fair Game For PI Claims, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit affirmed in published opinions Monday that residents suing Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. and Honeywell International Inc. for alleged groundwater contamination can pursue medical monitoring damages for their personal injury claim under New York law. A three-judge panel handed down three unanimous opinions that mostly affirmed orders issued by U.S. District Judge Lawrence Kahn. The suits seek to hold Saint-Gobain and Honeywell financially accountable for allegedly contaminating an eastern New York town's groundwater with perfluorooctanoic acid, which harms the immune system and increases the risk of cancer, according to the opinion. The ruling provides some clarity to medical monitoring law in...

