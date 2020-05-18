House Urged To Block Feds' Warrantless Online Data Grabs

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- More than 50 advocacy groups are calling on the U.S. House to refrain from reauthorizing the government's domestic surveillance powers unless the chamber revives an amendment, which narrowly failed in the Senate, that would prohibit federal officials from spying on Americans' online activity without a warrant. The Senate in a 80-16 vote Thursday moved to reauthorize the USA Freedom Act, which before it expired in March governed the ability of U.S. intelligence agencies to gather Americans' electronic information. The bill now heads back to the House, which voted to renew the surveillance powers shortly before the expiration deadline earlier this year...

