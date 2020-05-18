Macau Casino Fund Gets OK For $856M Debt Swap

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Monday approved a deal between bondholders and a Silver Point Capital-owned company formed to invest in a Chinese casino project to resolve its contentious Chapter 11 case with an $856 million debt-for-equity swap. After hearing no opposition to the deal during a brief telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved the settlement, which will hand bondholders control over New Cotai Holdings and resolve claims Silver Point was responsible for the fund's bankruptcy. "At this point the case can proceed quite quickly to emergence," he said. New Cotai and several related funds filed for bankruptcy...

