Quicken Loans Can't Ditch Telemarketing Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has denied Quicken Loans Inc.'s bid to dismiss a proposed class action accusing the mortgage lender of conducting "wide scale illegal telemarketing" through unsolicited phone calls and text messages, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox on Monday rejected the Detroit-based company's argument that the complaint is "devoid of plausible allegations" under the TCPA that an automatic telephone dialing system, or ATDS, was used to call and text two named plaintiffs. The suit "doesn't merely parrot" the law's definition of an ATDS, as the company claimed in its Feb. 19...

