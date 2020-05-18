Fiat Chrysler Cites Opioid MDL To Decertify Gearshift Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler on Monday told a Michigan federal judge that a recent decision by the Sixth Circuit in the multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis makes it clear that a "issues-based" class of drivers in 21 states suing the automaker over allegedly faulty gearshifts must be decertified. The automaker said that an April 15 ruling by the Sixth Circuit held that the ordinary rules of civil procedure apply to MDLs just as they do to other civil suits and that nothing in the rules authorizes the court to merge all the cases in the litigation and conduct a "free-floating" issues trial....

