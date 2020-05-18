Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fiat Chysler Cites Opioid MDL To Decertify Gearshift Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler on Monday told a Michigan federal judge that a recent decision by the Sixth Circuit in the multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis makes it clear that a "issues-based" class of drivers in 21 states suing the automaker over allegedly faulty gearshifts must be decertified.

The automaker said that an April 15 ruling by the Sixth Circuit held that the ordinary rules of civil procedure apply to MDLs just as they do to other civil suits and that nothing in the rules authorizes the court to merge all the cases in the litigation and conduct a "free-floating" issues trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!