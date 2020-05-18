Blagojevich Disbarred After Recent Sentencing Commutation

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court disbarred former Gov. Rod Blagojevich on Monday, following a state disciplinary panel's recommendation earlier this year to take such action in light of offenses that led to his 2011 public corruption conviction. Without providing its reasoning, the state high court said in a brief order that it would allow the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission administrator's motion to approve and confirm a hearing board's March suggestion that it strip the former Democratic governor of his ability to practice law. The hearing board urged Illinois' justices to disbar Blagojevich as a result of his 2011 conviction for...

