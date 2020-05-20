Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Flight Attendants Can't Revive Malpractice Suit Against Firm

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to revive a group of flight attendants' legal malpractice suit against an Arkansas law firm, finding that the workers failed to provide expert testimony to support their claims.

The Central District of California correctly granted summary judgment to the Poynter Law Group, as the attendants did not substantiate their claims that the firm engaged in legal malpractice in the underlying case in part by failing to listen to workers' wishes to testify on the stand and allow the matter to go before a jury, according to a memorandum on Monday by the three-judge appellate panel....

