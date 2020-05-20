Flight Attendants Can't Revive Malpractice Suit Against Firm

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to revive a group of flight attendants' legal malpractice suit against an Arkansas law firm, finding that the workers failed to provide expert testimony to support their claims. The Central District of California correctly granted summary judgment to the Poynter Law Group, as the attendants did not substantiate their claims that the firm engaged in legal malpractice in the underlying case in part by failing to listen to workers' wishes to testify on the stand and allow the matter to go before a jury, according to a memorandum on Monday by the three-judge appellate panel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS