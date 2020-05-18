HP Can't Beat Laid-Off Workers' Age Bias Class Action

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday trimmed a proposed class action accusing HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. of pushing out older workers during a multiyear restructuring, but kept alive the workers' central claims under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. The workers have ample evidence for their claims that the companies fired them as part of a plan to bring on younger employees, including statements from then-CEO Meg Whitman laying out this goal and their own strong performance, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said. "The [complaint] alleges that most of the named plaintiffs were excelling at their jobs," the...

