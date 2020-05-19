11th Circ. Undoes Benihana's Atty Fee Award In Lease Dispute

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has vacated an attorney fees award for Benihana Inc. in a dispute with a Dutch cargo airline over a commercial sublease, ruling that the district court prematurely declared that the Miami-based Japanese restaurant was the prevailing party. The appeals court said Monday that U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles should not have ruled that Benihana prevailed in its dispute with airline Martinair Holland NV over a sublease of commercial space in Doral, Florida, for Benihana's former corporate headquarters. Judge Gayles had awarded Benihana $12,540 in attorney fees and costs under a prevailing party provision in the parties' agreement...

