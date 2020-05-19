Five Guys Workers Take 2nd Shot At Wage Class Action Deal

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The lead plaintiff of a wage class action against Five Guys on Monday again asked a California federal judge to grant preliminary approval of a $1.2 million class action settlement after a previous motion was rejected for "notable failures," including excessive attorney fees and a lack of detail. Responding to U.S. District Judge Anthony W. Ishii's December rejection of a preliminary settlement deal with Five Guys Enterprises LLC and franchisee Encore FGBF LLC, Jeremy R. Lusk said in the new motion that he has addressed the "issues" the judge raised. "Both parties believe the settlement to be fair and reasonable, to...

