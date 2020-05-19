Rival Targets Topgolf's Deal For Ball-Tracking Tech In New Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- SureShot Golf Ventures, Inc., a now-defunct golf entertainment venue operator, has renewed claims that Topgolf Entertainment Group broke antitrust laws by blocking access to technology that SureShot built its business around, making it unable to compete. In a Monday filing, SureShot claimed Topgolf acquired Swedish firm Protracer in 2016 after Sureshot inked a 2015 licensing agreement with the foreign company. SureShot said it was planning on building its product around Protracer's system, which tracks the path of multiple golf balls from a camera feed. The agreement was slated to expire this year. "Protracer was the only commercially available technology to a startup like SureShot to compete against Topgolf,"...

