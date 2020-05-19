Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Yahoo Asks 9th Circ. For Contract Damages In Insurance Fight

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Yahoo! Inc. urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to tack contract damages onto its jury win against an AIG subsidiary that found the insurer breached its policy by failing to cover Yahoo's costs to defend underlying privacy class actions.

Yahoo said a California federal judge erroneously allowed National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., to enforce an "inapplicable" policy endorsement to deny the media company contract damages, according to the 53-page brief.

That endorsement would normally allow National Union to seek reimbursement for the costs of litigation defense and indemnity, but it only applies when the insurance company first pays...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!