Yahoo Asks 9th Circ. For Contract Damages In Insurance Fight

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Yahoo! Inc. urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to tack contract damages onto its jury win against an AIG subsidiary that found the insurer breached its policy by failing to cover Yahoo's costs to defend underlying privacy class actions. Yahoo said a California federal judge erroneously allowed National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., to enforce an "inapplicable" policy endorsement to deny the media company contract damages, according to the 53-page brief. That endorsement would normally allow National Union to seek reimbursement for the costs of litigation defense and indemnity, but it only applies when the insurance company first pays...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS