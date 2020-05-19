NJ Court Revives Time-Bar Dispute In Caesars Unit Injury Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court revived a slip-and-fall suit against Caesars Entertainment and a related resort, ruling that a lower court must decide whether the casino's Chapter 11 stay also tolls the statute of limitations on claims against the subsidiary. A panel of New Jersey appellate judges found Tuesday that a section of the bankruptcy code made Carmella and Anthony Minelli's 2015 claims against Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. timely, reversing a decision that tossed claims against it and subsidiary Harrah's Resort Atlantic City as time-barred. "We only vacate the dismissal as to Caesars Entertainment and the Harrah's defendants based as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS