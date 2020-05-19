Chancery Puts Elon Musk On Notice About His Tweeting

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor Tuesday refused to rush toward trial an investor suit seeking to bar Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk from making social media posts about certain Tesla matters, but cautioned that any future problematic posts by Musk could cause the court to consider muzzling his social media activity. During a hearing held via telephone, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said plaintiff Laborers District Council and Contractors' Pension Fund of Ohio had failed to persuade him that a stay he imposed last year should be lifted due to recent developments. The vice chancellor said based on the record in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS