Ligado CEO Outlines Road Map For Satellite System Launch

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT) -- The head of satellite provider Ligado Networks laid out Tuesday how his company will build on the Federal Communications Commission's recent approval to offer ground-based wireless 5G service, making no mention of pushback the plan has received from the Pentagon. During a virtual keynote speech hosted by the Wireless Infrastructure Association, Ligado CEO Doug Smith said his company will take five steps to beef up its existing satellite connections that support mobile service and roll out new terrestrial network capabilities that hinge on the FCC's April spectrum conversion grant. Ligado's goal is to take its hard-fought regulatory authorization and tailor its...

