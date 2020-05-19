Spotify Calls Exec Behind Music Rights Group A 'Fraudster'

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A 21-year-old behind a music rights organization suing all the major players in music streaming and broadcasting for allegedly boycotting his organization is really just a "fraudster" who created "millions" of fake streaming accounts to gin up royalty payments, Spotify said Monday. Spotify's Florida federal court counterclaims are the latest fight for self-described "musical prodigy" Jake P. Noch, whose unfair competition and business interference claims in the instant case against the music streaming service are proceeding as he also pursues antitrust allegations that an illegal boycott is being waged by the company and the likes of Apple, Amazon, Google and iHeartMedia,...

