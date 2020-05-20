Submarine Co. Waited Too Long To File Claims Against Navy

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A company contracted to make nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy can't request payment for extra costs incurred as a result of new fire safety regulations because it was too late in filing its claim for a price adjustment, the Federal Circuit ruled. A three-judge panel on Tuesday upheld the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals' decision that Electric Boat Corp.'s claim was filed more than a year too late, finding that the clock started running on a six-year statute of limitations in August 2005 but the company didn't file its claim until December 2012 — more than seven years after the...

