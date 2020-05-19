SoFi Accused Of Discriminating Against DACA Recipients

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Financial technology lender SoFi discriminates against Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, denying them loans solely because of their immigration status, according to a suit filed Tuesday in California federal court. Ruben Juarez said in his proposed class action that Social Finance Inc., known as SoFi, systematically restricts so-called Dreamers' access to a number of its lending and refinancing services, in violation of federal and California civil rights laws. In particular, DACA recipients are only eligible for SoFi financing if they have access to a creditworthy co-signer who is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident, Juarez said. That requirement is...

