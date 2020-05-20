Auto Parts Manufacturer Says $70M Suit Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Taiwanese manufacturer of automotive replacement parts is urging a California federal court to force its former U.S. distributor to arbitrate its $70 million lawsuit accusing the manufacturer of stealing its customers, which include retailers like AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts and Pep Boys. TYC Brother Industrial Co. Ltd. told the court on Monday that Pilot Inc. is bound to arbitration under the deal it signed with TYC's U.S. subsidiary, Genera Corp. The agreement requires any dispute arising out of the deal to be arbitrated in Los Angeles before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. Pilot, which says it was the exclusive U.S....

