Facebook To Pay Canadian Gov't $6.5M To End Privacy Probe

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Facebook will pay $6.5 million to settle claims from Canada's competition watchdog that it misled users about third-party access to their data, closing up an investigation stemming from revelations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica improperly harvested the information of 87 million users. Canada's Competition Bureau announced Tuesday that Facebook Inc. has agreed to pay 9 million Canadian dollars to resolve a government probe that found that the social media giant made false or misleading claims to Canadian users about the privacy of their personal data on Facebook and its Messenger app. Between August 2012 and June 2018, Facebook allowed third-party...

