Comcast To Take Viamedia's Antitrust Case To Supreme Court

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Comcast plans to ask the Supreme Court to shut down a $160 million antitrust lawsuit filed by rival Viamedia, which claims the cable giant illegally monopolized the local television advertising market. In a Monday filing, Comcast said it intended to petition for high court review by Sept. 4. The company said it's optimistic the Supreme Court would pick up the case because the Seventh Circuit's decision conflicts with previous appellate rulings on refusal-to-deal and tying claims. The company's filing also said the Supreme Court would review the case because it "presents issues of nationwide importance concerning circumstances when the antitrust laws...

