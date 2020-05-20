Commerce Tags 4 Countries With Initial Duties On Steel Parts

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce placed early duties on steel parts from China, Germany, India and Italy, finding that the products are being unfairly subsidized by the countries' governments, according to a Wednesday announcement. Commerce said it preliminarily found that foreign exporters of forged steel fluid end blocks that are used to make hydraulic pumps from these four countries are receiving subsidies at rates ranging from 3.05% to 138.53% The department's preliminary findings hand an early victory to the FEB Fair Trade Coalition that petitioned the government in December to investigate claims that foreign exporters are engaging in unfair trade practices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS