Calif. Atty Must Pay $1.4M For Role In Vexatious Suits

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A California attorney slapped with a $1.4 million judgment for aiding vexatious litigants in frivolous suits must pay up after a state appeals court found that his purported mental illness was no excuse for skipping his trial. A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed a lower court's finding that Glenn T. Rosen's delay tactics in a malicious prosecution suit brought by Jessie Croteau stemmed from his precarious financial situation, not his depression and anxiety. Rosen's bid to set aside or reduce the judgment was therefore rightly denied, the panel said. "Rosen's own statements demonstrated his behavior was motivated by his financial condition,...

