Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Wary Of Scrapping Protections For Migrant Children

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit appeared unlikely Tuesday to nix a decades-old court settlement establishing protections for migrant children in government custody, pressing the federal government on the rationale behind expanding family detention.

U.S. Department of Justice attorney August E. Flentje, who appeared to defend the Trump administration's policy allowing the government to detain families together for longer, contended that the policy fills a gap left open by the 1997 court settlement, known as the Flores agreement.

The Flores agreement primarily addressed children who cross the border alone without fully grappling with custody rules for minors who arrive with their parents, Flentje told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!