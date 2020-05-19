9th Circ. Wary Of Scrapping Protections For Migrant Children

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit appeared unlikely Tuesday to nix a decades-old court settlement establishing protections for migrant children in government custody, pressing the federal government on the rationale behind expanding family detention. U.S. Department of Justice attorney August E. Flentje, who appeared to defend the Trump administration's policy allowing the government to detain families together for longer, contended that the policy fills a gap left open by the 1997 court settlement, known as the Flores agreement. The Flores agreement primarily addressed children who cross the border alone without fully grappling with custody rules for minors who arrive with their parents, Flentje told...

