Trump Wants Quick Appeal As Free Speech Suit Proceeds

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is asking for a fast-track appeal after a New York federal judge refused to toss out a lawsuit accusing the president of conducting a "campaign of intimidation" against news media. In a Monday filing, attorneys for President Donald Trump asked for an interlocutory appeal to the Second Circuit from a March ruling by a Manhattan district judge that allowed some of the case to proceed toward discovery. The government said a quick ruling by the appeals court was necessary to resolve key legal questions at the outset, including whether the First Amendment bars a president from restricting access...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS